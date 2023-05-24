27,721 Shares in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Acquired by Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,000. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 0.8% of Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Verger Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Verger Capital Management LLC now owns 192,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,293,000 after purchasing an additional 6,777 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 37,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 3,617 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,323,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 140.1% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 9,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 5,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

EEM stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.47. The stock had a trading volume of 13,934,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,817,406. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.15. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $33.49 and a 52-week high of $43.23.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

