33,964 Shares in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Bought by AXQ Capital LP

AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 33,964 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,000. Comcast comprises about 0.8% of AXQ Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.21.

Comcast Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $40.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $44.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.51 and its 200-day moving average is $37.31.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.88%.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.