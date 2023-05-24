4,650 Shares in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Purchased by Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,650 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 27,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 78,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 29,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 78,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE T opened at $16.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.10 billion, a PE ratio of -12.68, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $21.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.17 and its 200 day moving average is $18.73.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.89%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently -87.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on T. Barclays lowered their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. HSBC upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.89.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

