508,402 Shares in XPAC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPAX) Bought by Exos TFP Holdings LLC

Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPAC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPAX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 508,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,084,000. XPAC Acquisition comprises 1.4% of Exos TFP Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Exos TFP Holdings LLC owned about 1.85% of XPAC Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in XPAC Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $2,746,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. boosted its position in XPAC Acquisition by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 366,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,667,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in XPAC Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $234,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in XPAC Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $6,406,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in XPAC Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $729,000. 37.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XPAC Acquisition Stock Performance

XPAX stock remained flat at $10.31 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,461. XPAC Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $10.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.10.

XPAC Acquisition Company Profile

XPAC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

