5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) Shares Up 3.8%

5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF – Get Rating) traded up 3.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.47 and last traded at $2.47. 500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 4,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.38.

Separately, National Bank Financial upped their target price on 5N Plus from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.50 million, a PE ratio of -14.53 and a beta of 1.70.

5N Plus ( OTCMKTS:FPLSF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 5N Plus had a negative net margin of 6.19% and a positive return on equity of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $61.04 million during the quarter.

5N Plus, Inc engages in producing of chemicals and engineered materials. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells products which are used in applications such as security, aerospace, sensing, imaging, renewable energy and various technical industries.

