6,282,325 Shares in MariaDB plc (NYSE:MRDB) Bought by Intel Corp

Intel Corp purchased a new position in shares of MariaDB plc (NYSE:MRDB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,282,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,066,000. MariaDB accounts for about 12.0% of Intel Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Intel Corp owned about 0.19% of MariaDB at the end of the most recent reporting period.

MariaDB Stock Down 3.9 %

NYSE MRDB traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.86. 7,531 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,777. MariaDB plc has a 1-year low of $0.84 and a 1-year high of $11.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.30.

Get MariaDB alerts:

MariaDB Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

MariaDB plc operates as a cloud database company. The company offers MariaDB Community Server, an open source relational database; MariaDB Enterprise Server, an production-grade open source database; SkySQL, a fully-managed cloud database service enabling to deploy and manage MariaDB Enterprise Server, Xpand distributed SQL, ColumnStore, and Serverless Analytics powered by Apache Spark SQL as database services; MariaDB Xpand, a distributed SQL database; and MariaDB ColumnStore, a analytics and data warehousing solution.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MariaDB plc (NYSE:MRDB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MariaDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MariaDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.