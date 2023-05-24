6,843 Shares in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Purchased by Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,843 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Barclays upped their price target on Comcast from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet raised Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.21.
Comcast Stock Down 1.0 %
Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.
Comcast Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 87.88%.
About Comcast
Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Comcast (CMCSA)
- Toll Brothers Rises On Results, But The Roof Is In Place
- It’s Time To Try On VF Corporation’s 6% Yield
- PetCo Management Getting it Right? Earnings Beat Says Yes
- Axcelis Stock In Buy Range After Chart Breakout, Strong Guidance
- Kohl’s 10% Yield Comes Into High Fashion
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.