6,843 Shares in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Purchased by Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,843 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Barclays upped their price target on Comcast from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet raised Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.21.

Comcast Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.97. 9,678,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,757,299. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $44.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.51 and a 200 day moving average of $37.31. The stock has a market cap of $166.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 87.88%.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.