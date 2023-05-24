AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VOLVF) Trading Up 3.4%

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VOLVF – Get Rating) was up 3.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$19.85 and last traded at C$19.85. Approximately 1,352 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 6,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.20.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$19.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$19.28.

Volvo AB engages in the design, manufacture, and market of commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, and Group Functions and Other. The Trucks segment includes the production, development, and logistics for powertrain and parts.

