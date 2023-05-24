AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Cooper Haims Advisors LLC

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC decreased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises approximately 0.5% of Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O Dell Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 108.7% during the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 85.3% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $142.08. The company had a trading volume of 658,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,809,680. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.09 and a twelve month high of $168.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $154.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

ABBV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Securities upgraded shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. SVB Leerink raised AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.40.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $563,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,660,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $8,089,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,280,095.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $563,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,660,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 128,356 shares of company stock worth $19,901,151. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.