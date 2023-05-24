Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Shares Purchased by PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.

PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAXGet Rating) by 47.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,160,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares during the quarter. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund accounts for about 2.3% of PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. owned 0.87% of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund worth $7,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Moseley Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.94% of the company’s stock.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FAX traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.69. 84,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 764,933. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc has a 1 year low of $2.26 and a 1 year high of $3.11.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.0275 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Profile

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

