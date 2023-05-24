abrdn China Investment (LON:ACIC) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

abrdn China Investment (LON:ACIC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
abrdn China Investment Stock Performance
Shares of LON:ACIC remained flat at GBX 472 ($5.87) during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,539. abrdn China Investment has a 1-year low of GBX 438.50 ($5.45) and a 1-year high of GBX 638 ($7.94). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 514.38 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 548.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 9.69 and a current ratio of 10.59. The firm has a market capitalization of £205.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.64 and a beta of 0.65.
abrdn China Investment Company Profile
