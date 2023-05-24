abrdn China Investment (LON:ACIC) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

abrdn China Investment (LON:ACIC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Shares of LON:ACIC remained flat at GBX 472 ($5.87) during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,539. abrdn China Investment has a 1-year low of GBX 438.50 ($5.45) and a 1-year high of GBX 638 ($7.94). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 514.38 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 548.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 9.69 and a current ratio of 10.59. The firm has a market capitalization of £205.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.64 and a beta of 0.65.

abrdn China Investment Company Limited is a close-ended equity fund of funds launched and managed by Aberdeen Emerging Capital Limited. The fund invests both directly and through other funds in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe, with a focus on Asia, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America.

