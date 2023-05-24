ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.

ACAD has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $21.60 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.43.

Shares of ACAD opened at $25.54 on Monday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $12.24 and a twelve month high of $25.73. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.07 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.39.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $118.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.29 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 35.70% and a negative net margin of 28.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.70) EPS. Analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Brendan Teehan sold 14,869 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $334,552.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,010. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Brendan Teehan sold 14,869 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $334,552.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,010. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James Kihara sold 5,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $133,807.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,368 shares of company stock worth $1,393,764 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,925,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $211,463,000 after buying an additional 525,048 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,973,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $163,161,000 after buying an additional 231,841 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 124.5% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 8,242,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,131,000 after buying an additional 4,571,926 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,778,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,902,000 after buying an additional 184,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,891,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,023,000 after buying an additional 197,633 shares during the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. Its products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

