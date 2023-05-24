Acala Token (ACA) Price Tops $0.0470

Acala Token (ACA) traded down 9.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. In the last week, Acala Token has traded 18.6% lower against the US dollar. Acala Token has a total market capitalization of $31.08 million and approximately $2.02 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Acala Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0470 or 0.00000179 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Acala Token Coin Profile

ACA is a coin. Its launch date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 661,625,000 coins. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Acala Token is medium.com/acalanetwork. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Acala Token’s official website is acala.network.

Acala Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 661,625,000 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.04989493 USD and is down -5.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $1,741,733.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acala Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Acala Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

