Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.71

Shares of Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.71 and traded as high as $0.77. Acorda Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.72, with a volume of 238,536 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.60 and its 200-day moving average is $0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Acorda Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ACOR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 49.21% and a negative return on equity of 69.67%. The company had revenue of $31.47 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 1,759.1% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 218,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 207,059 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 1.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 885,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 20,948 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $28,000. 25.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of therapies that restore function and improve the lives of people with neurological disorders. Its products include Inbrija (levodopa inhalation powder), Ampyra (dalfampridine), Fampyra (fampridine), and Selincro (nalmefene). The firm’s also offers Research and Development Programs like ARCUS for acute migraine, Cimaglermin alfa, and rHIgM22.

