aelf Achieves Market Capitalization of $171.19 Million (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. aelf has a market capitalization of $171.19 million and approximately $4.74 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, aelf has traded up 1% against the US dollar. One aelf token can currently be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00001067 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get aelf alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 36.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00009845 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003301 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003261 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003191 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000030 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001179 BTC.

About aelf

ELF uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 612,328,129 tokens. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. aelf’s official website is aelf.com.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for aelf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aelf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.