Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY) Hits New 1-Year High at $38.30

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.30 and last traded at $38.20, with a volume of 5683 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.38.

The stock has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a PE ratio of 39.79 and a beta of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.71 and a 200 day moving average of $32.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

About Ajinomoto

Ajinomoto Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of food products, amino acids, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: Seasoning and Foods, Frozen Foods, Healthcare and Others, and Others. The Seasoning and Foods segment offers spices such as Ajinomoto, Cook Do, Ros Dee, Masako, Aji-ngon, Sazon, SAJIKU, and CRISPY FRY.

