AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWFGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0655 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st.

Shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,194. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $8.76 and a 1-year high of $10.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.82% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and secondarily-capital appreciation. It invests, without limit, in securities denominated in non-U.S. currencies as well as those denominated in the U.S. dollar. The company was founded on May 20, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

