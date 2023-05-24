Alpha Real Trust (LON:ARTL) Trading Up 2.2%

Alpha Real Trust Limited (LON:ARTL – Get Rating) was up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 136.50 ($1.70) and last traded at GBX 136.50 ($1.70). Approximately 4,858 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 5,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 133.50 ($1.66).
Alpha Real Trust Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 131.14 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 129.10. The stock has a market cap of £79.31 million, a PE ratio of 1,240.91 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69, a quick ratio of 31.39 and a current ratio of 45.35.
Alpha Real Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Alpha Real Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 3,636.36%.
About Alpha Real Trust
Alpha Real Trust Limited specializes in investments in securities, services, and other related businesses. The fund seeks to invest in the United Kingdom and Europe.
