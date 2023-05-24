Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Shares Up 2.7%

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) shares shot up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $40.31 and last traded at $39.63. 365,438 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 1,415,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.60.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Alteryx from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Alteryx from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alteryx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.42.
Alteryx Trading Up 2.5 %
The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.39 and a 200-day moving average of $51.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55.
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Alteryx Company Profile
Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.
