Alvopetro Energy (CVE:ALV) Hits New 1-Year High at $8.81

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (CVE:ALV – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$8.81 and last traded at C$8.85, with a volume of 48531 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$8.55.

Alvopetro Energy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.34, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$321.71 million, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.77.

About Alvopetro Energy

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons. As of December 31, 2021, it held interests in the Caburé and Murucututu natural gas assets; two exploration assets comprising Blocks 182 and the western portion of Block 183; and two oil fields, Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua, which include 22,166 acres in the Recôncavo basin onshore Brazil.

