American Conservative Values ETF (NYSEARCA:ACVF) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of American Conservative Values ETF (NYSEARCA:ACVF – Get Rating) were down 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $31.70 and last traded at $31.71. Approximately 4,817 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 4,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.74.

American Conservative Values ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $39.47 million, a P/E ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Conservative Values ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACVF. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in American Conservative Values ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in American Conservative Values ETF by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in American Conservative Values ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in American Conservative Values ETF by 894.6% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in American Conservative Values ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

American Conservative Values ETF Company Profile

The American Conservative Values ETF (ACVF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of large-cap US companies that are perceived to align with political conservative values. ACVF was launched on Oct 29, 2020 and is managed by ACV.

