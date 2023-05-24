American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Shares Gap Up to $11.55

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.55, but opened at $12.40. American Eagle Outfitters shares last traded at $11.91, with a volume of 1,348,380 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AEO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.08.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Up 3.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.21.

American Eagle Outfitters Cuts Dividend

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 2.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 64.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 2,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total value of $40,232.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,332,360.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 2,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total value of $40,232.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,332,360.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 12,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $164,256.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,003 shares in the company, valued at $2,258,399.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,202 shares of company stock valued at $599,822. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth about $338,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the third quarter worth about $134,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,343 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 3,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 10.3% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 423,554 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,245,000 after buying an additional 39,439 shares in the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Eagle Outfitters

(Get Rating)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.