American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $113.22

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $113.22 and last traded at $113.28, with a volume of 318660 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $115.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AFG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

American Financial Group Trading Down 2.3 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

American Financial Group Announces Dividend

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.01. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.20%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Financial Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in American Financial Group by 219.0% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in American Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

About American Financial Group

(Get Rating)

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. Its Property and Casualty Insurance Products include Property and Transportation, Specialty Casualty, and Specialty Financial.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.