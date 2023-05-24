Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Holdings Decreased by Skba Capital Management LLC

Skba Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 145.5% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 81 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AMP traded down $7.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $292.63. 177,363 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 592,963. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.99 and a 1 year high of $357.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $299.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $318.78.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 77.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 27.43%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMP shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $382.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $392.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $349.70.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

