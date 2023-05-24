Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Director William Millard Choate Purchases 7,490 Shares

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) Director William Millard Choate purchased 7,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.38 per share, for a total transaction of $250,016.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,016.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Ameris Bancorp Price Performance

ABCB stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.44. 150,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,436. Ameris Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.33 and a twelve month high of $54.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.29.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.34). Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 25.82%. The company had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameris Bancorp Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameris Bancorp

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is 12.79%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABCB. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,150,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $453,836,000 after acquiring an additional 158,483 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $152,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $1,214,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $337,000. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $43.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Ameris Bancorp to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens began coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $51.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.40.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

