Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Acquires 1,106 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.4% of Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $30,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,232,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $569,000.

IJH traded down $2.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $241.52. The company had a trading volume of 286,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,185. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $217.39 and a 52 week high of $272.95. The company has a market capitalization of $64.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $244.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.41.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

