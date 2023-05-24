Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Acquires 33,249 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,249 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $10,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IUSV. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $260,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 113,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,636,000 after purchasing an additional 9,875 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 76,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,770,000 after purchasing an additional 22,588 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IUSV stock traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $73.10. 178,919 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 651,642. The firm has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52 week low of $62.05 and a 52 week high of $78.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.76.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

