Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Buys 15,216 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 46.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,150 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,216 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $9,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,221 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,844,000 after acquiring an additional 17,716 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 8,093 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,297 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 241.5% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 94,629 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $11,458,000 after acquiring an additional 66,919 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 43,693 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares during the period. 57.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BA. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.60.

BA traded down $2.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $199.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,567,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,842,683. The company has a market capitalization of $120.18 billion, a PE ratio of -29.28 and a beta of 1.43. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $221.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.39.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.75) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

