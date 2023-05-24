Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Buys 312,376 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 1,884.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 328,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312,376 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises 0.8% of Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.07% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $16,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCG Advisory Services LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 79,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,981,000 after acquiring an additional 34,893 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 404,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,274,000 after acquiring an additional 26,126 shares during the period. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,342,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $376,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 119.8% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 10,581 shares during the period.

JPST traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,532,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,367,953. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $49.99 and a one year high of $50.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.23.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

