Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Buys 8,207 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 128,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,207 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.22. 14,515,496 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,730,443. The company has a market cap of $221.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.17 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.26.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.28%.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $231,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $231,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at $16,428,245.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,813,594 shares of company stock valued at $5,076,999. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PFE. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

