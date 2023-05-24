Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $19.84 Million Stock Holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,147,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423,112 shares during the period. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF were worth $19,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 451.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 793,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,460,000 after buying an additional 649,244 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 464,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,032,000 after buying an additional 101,842 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 361,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after buying an additional 18,980 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 702.8% during the 4th quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 352,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,102,000 after buying an additional 308,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 323,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,302,000 after buying an additional 14,639 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DIAL traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $17.46. 10,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,393. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.63. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $16.28 and a 52 week high of $18.76.

Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF Profile

The Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (DIAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Beta Advantage Multi-Sector Bond index. The fund tracks an index comprised of six sub-indexes, each representing a different sector within the fixed income space. The index allocates fixed weights to each of the six sectors.

