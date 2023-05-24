Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Increases Stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 362,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,710 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $12,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 187.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 70.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NUSC traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.01. The stock had a trading volume of 54,554 shares. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $29.93. The firm has a market cap of $947.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.72 and a 200 day moving average of $35.74.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

