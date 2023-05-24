Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Purchases 5,420 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,420 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter.

VOO stock traded down $2.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $377.57. 1,118,680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,665,625. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $374.87 and its 200-day moving average is $367.97. The company has a market cap of $286.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $396.89.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

