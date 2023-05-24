Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 41,652 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,652 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.08% of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers worth $5,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,260,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,766,000 after buying an additional 868,610 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 5,059.4% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 415,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,253,000 after acquiring an additional 407,532 shares during the period. Goldstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,116,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,777,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,067,000 after acquiring an additional 216,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 589,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,904,000 after purchasing an additional 177,310 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RDVY stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.45. The stock had a trading volume of 121,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,214. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a twelve month low of $38.34 and a twelve month high of $49.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.79 and its 200 day moving average is $45.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.211 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

