Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC decreased its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 8,156 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $43,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Amphenol by 497.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Amphenol by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 716 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amphenol news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 184,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total transaction of $13,746,747.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amphenol Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $74.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $61.67 and a 52-week high of $82.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.16.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 15.15%. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 27.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on APH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Amphenol in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.56.

Amphenol Profile

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.