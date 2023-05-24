Analysts Offer Predictions for The Williams Companies, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:WMB)

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors reduced their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Williams Companies in a note issued to investors on Friday, May 19th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.41. US Capital Advisors currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Williams Companies’ current full-year earnings is $1.95 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Williams Companies’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.65 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Argus cut shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Truist Financial cut shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.42.

WMB opened at $29.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.48 and a 200 day moving average of $31.34. Williams Companies has a fifty-two week low of $27.80 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Williams Companies

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Motco boosted its position in Williams Companies by 306.2% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,029,697,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. 85.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Williams Companies

In related news, Director William H. Spence acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.61 per share, with a total value of $148,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,521 shares in the company, valued at $1,436,706.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.4475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 84.04%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Stories

