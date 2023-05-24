Analyzing Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) and Golden Sun Education Group (NASDAQ:GSUN)

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) and Golden Sun Education Group (NASDAQ:GSUN – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Nerdy and Golden Sun Education Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Nerdy alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nerdy -22.73% -96.19% -56.74% Golden Sun Education Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Nerdy and Golden Sun Education Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nerdy 0 2 6 0 2.75 Golden Sun Education Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Nerdy currently has a consensus price target of $4.75, suggesting a potential upside of 52.24%. Given Nerdy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nerdy is more favorable than Golden Sun Education Group.

70.8% of Nerdy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Golden Sun Education Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.8% of Nerdy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 38.9% of Golden Sun Education Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nerdy and Golden Sun Education Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nerdy $162.66 million 3.21 -$35.40 million ($0.43) -7.26 Golden Sun Education Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Golden Sun Education Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nerdy.

About Nerdy

(Get Rating)

Nerdy, Inc. operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of various ages to experts, delivering value on both sides of the network. Its learning destination provides learning experiences across various subjects and multiple formats, including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, and adaptive self-study. The company's flagship business, Varsity Tutors, operates platforms for live online tutoring and classes. Its solutions are available directly to learners, as well as through schools and other institutions. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

About Golden Sun Education Group

(Get Rating)

Golden Sun Education Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides education and management services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, primary and secondary school services, tutoring, and other Services. The company offers private school educational and foreign language tutorials, and other education training management services. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Nerdy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nerdy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.