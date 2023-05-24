Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 73.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 401,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 170,336 shares during the period. Alexandria Real Estate Equities comprises about 1.5% of Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.23% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $58,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 96.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 107.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 186.4% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In related news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $916,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 351,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,935,458.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Down 0.8 %

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $117.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.92 and a 1-year high of $172.65. The company has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.04.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($1.71). The firm had revenue of $700.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.70 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 28.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on ARE. StockNews.com upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.00.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

