Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Has $61.43 Million Stock Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,073,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,326 shares during the period. A. O. Smith comprises about 1.6% of Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.70% of A. O. Smith worth $61,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AOS. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after buying an additional 6,288 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,145,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,218,000 after purchasing an additional 20,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

AOS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on A. O. Smith from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. DA Davidson upped their target price on A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, A. O. Smith currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.13.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Michael M. Larsen bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.89 per share, for a total transaction of $267,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,425 shares in the company, valued at $764,218.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other A. O. Smith news, VP Benjamin A. Otchere sold 4,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $299,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 547 shares in the company, valued at $38,290. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael M. Larsen purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.89 per share, for a total transaction of $267,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,218.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AOS stock opened at $66.17 on Wednesday. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1-year low of $46.58 and a 1-year high of $71.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.72 and a 200-day moving average of $63.95. The stock has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.23, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.27.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.17. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 28.78% and a net margin of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $966.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 75.95%.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the North America and Rest of World segments. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, and tanks.

