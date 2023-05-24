Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 261,264 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. Watsco accounts for about 1.7% of Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.67% of Watsco worth $65,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Watsco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Watsco in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 319 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on WSO shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Watsco from $280.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Watsco from $331.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Watsco from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Watsco from $315.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Watsco from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $354.14.

NYSE:WSO opened at $317.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.73. Watsco, Inc. has a one year low of $220.68 and a one year high of $356.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $322.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $294.42. The stock has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 0.91.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.90 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th were given a $2.45 dividend. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.89%.

Watsco, Inc engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning and heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

