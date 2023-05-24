Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 508,443 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 21,299 shares during the quarter. Diamondback Energy accounts for approximately 1.8% of Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.28% of Diamondback Energy worth $69,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 189 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 220 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 366.7% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 428.0% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $207.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $168.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.00.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $134.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.43. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.71 and a 52-week high of $168.95.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.33 by ($0.23). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 47.15%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 13.25%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

