Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 235,237 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 276.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 320,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235,237 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $26,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 316.7% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 22.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock remained flat at $81.74 on Wednesday. 777,058 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,642,383. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.71. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.48 and a 12-month high of $83.53.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.191 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

