Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 311,592 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 1,179.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 338,017 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 311,592 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $37,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 213.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ SHV traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.33. 469,773 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,619,279. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.73 and a 12-month high of $110.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.27 and a 200-day moving average of $110.21.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a $0.398 dividend. This represents a $4.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

