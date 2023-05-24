Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 505,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,634 shares during the quarter. Expeditors International of Washington comprises approximately 1.3% of Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.32% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $52,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth $464,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 6,294 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 348.4% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 41,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,336,000 after buying an additional 32,422 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 211,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $105,456,000 after buying an additional 100,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 2,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EXPD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total value of $1,097,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,309 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,071,035.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 12,138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.01, for a total value of $1,432,405.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,036 shares of company stock worth $2,871,599. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $113.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.00. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.08 and a 1-year high of $119.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.80.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.12. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 37.24% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.67. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.54%.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

Featured Stories

