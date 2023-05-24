Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 644,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,533 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Xcel Energy worth $45,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,106,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,334,840,000 after acquiring an additional 935,841 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Xcel Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,652,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,113,732,000 after purchasing an additional 692,420 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,177,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,264,000 after purchasing an additional 522,221 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,998,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,543,000 after purchasing an additional 486,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,966,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,596,000 after purchasing an additional 70,602 shares during the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on XEL. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $65.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.89 and a twelve month high of $77.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.43.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 15,625 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total transaction of $1,087,343.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,498 shares in the company, valued at $452,195.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $47,905.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 15,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total value of $1,087,343.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,195.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

