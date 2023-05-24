Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,138 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $21,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its stake in Eaton by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 2,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in Eaton by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on ETN shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.77.

Shares of Eaton stock traded down $3.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $168.17. The stock had a trading volume of 233,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,938,675. The company has a market capitalization of $67.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $122.50 and a 1 year high of $178.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 53.67%.

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $441,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,601,896.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 5,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.55, for a total transaction of $908,358.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,320,608.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $441,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,601,896.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,051 shares of company stock valued at $5,127,912. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

