Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 16,426 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,093,721 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,426 shares during the quarter. BWX Technologies makes up approximately 1.6% of Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned about 1.20% of BWX Technologies worth $63,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 41,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 19,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BWXT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $64.00 to $70.00 in a report on Sunday, May 14th.

BWX Technologies Price Performance

NYSE BWXT opened at $64.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.13 and a 12-month high of $67.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.94 and its 200-day moving average is $61.12.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $568.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.41 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 39.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.98%.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the Government Operations and Commercial Operations segments. The Government Operations segment manufactures naval nuclear reactors, including the related nuclear fuel, for the U.S. Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program for use in submarines and aircraft carriers.

See Also

