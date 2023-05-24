Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 3,024 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,209 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,024 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $49,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 10,694 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC grew its holdings in Waters by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 16,912 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,793,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Waters by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Waters alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Waters from $350.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $288.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $335.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waters

Waters Trading Down 2.2 %

In other Waters news, Director Mark P. Vergnano purchased 3,185 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $313.32 per share, for a total transaction of $997,924.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,479.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waters stock opened at $260.02 on Wednesday. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $253.74 and a 12-month high of $369.00. The company has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $294.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $319.09.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $684.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.86 million. Waters had a net margin of 23.22% and a return on equity of 149.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waters Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.