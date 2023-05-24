Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 6,273 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,110 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 6,273 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $15,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,563,421 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $14,955,557,000 after buying an additional 2,011,683 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,138,862 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $7,173,676,000 after acquiring an additional 351,136 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,523,473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,363,917,000 after purchasing an additional 218,683 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,226,688 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $989,536,000 after purchasing an additional 813,894 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,302,641 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,021,337,000 after buying an additional 174,002 shares during the period. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $5,551,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,825,316 shares in the company, valued at $757,746,582.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $5,551,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,825,316 shares in the company, valued at $757,746,582.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $909,466.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,786,409.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,937 shares of company stock worth $6,632,764 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of ABT stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.80. 411,033 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,012,606. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $93.25 and a 12 month high of $118.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.67.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 13.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on ABT. Bank of America cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.37.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

