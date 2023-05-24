Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 508,443 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 21,299 shares during the period. Diamondback Energy accounts for about 1.8% of Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $69,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $152,022,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 7.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,524,297 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,388,217,000 after purchasing an additional 755,625 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 636.7% during the third quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 725,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $87,334,000 after purchasing an additional 626,594 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,398,277 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $191,256,000 after purchasing an additional 610,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,771,852 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,622,637,000 after purchasing an additional 584,025 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FANG. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $182.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $168.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.00.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $134.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.43. The company has a market cap of $24.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.50, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.03. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.71 and a 12-month high of $168.95.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 47.15% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.20 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 13.25%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

